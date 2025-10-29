CPI(M) condemns ceasefire violation in Gaza

New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) The CPI(M) on Wednesday condemned the violations of a US-brokered ceasefire in Gaza by Israel.

It also called for the international community to put pressure on Israel in order to curb its "aggression and expansionist policies".

"The Politburo of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) condemns Israel's repeated violations of the ceasefire agreement announced by the US and accepted by Israel, with its latest attack on Gaza," the Left party said in a statement.

"This attack once again demonstrates the fragility of the ceasefire and the necessity to rein in Israel's aggression. The US, which trumpeted the ceasefire, must ensure it is strictly enforced," it added.

"This can be achieved only by curbing Israel's aggression and expansionist policies. The international community must also pressure Israel to comply," it said.

The CPI(M) asserted that a lasting peace in the region is possible only with the recognition of the State of Palestine and an end to military and political support for Israel from the United States and its allies.

Israel's military said on Wednesday that the ceasefire was back on in Gaza after it carried out heavy airstrikes across the Palestinian territory that killed at least 81 people, including women and children, according to local hospitals.

The strikes -- the deadliest since the ceasefire was enacted on October 10 -- marked the most serious challenge to the tenuous truce to date.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he had ordered the military to conduct powerful strikes over Gaza, after accusing Hamas of violating the ceasefire.

US President Donald Trump, currently on a trip to Asia, said Israel was justified in carrying out the strikes after what he said was an incident in which Hamas killed an Israeli soldier during an exchange of gunfire in Rafah, the southernmost city in Gaza.

Hamas denied any involvement in that deadly shooting and, in turn, accused Israel of violating the ceasefire deal.