CPI(M) condemns Israel for intercepting Gaza-bound aid boat with Greta Thunberg onboard

New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI) Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary M A Baby on Monday condemned Israel for intercepting the yacht carrying Greta Thunberg and others with humanitarian aid for Gaza.

"CPIM condemns the Israeli govt for intercepting the yacht carrying Greta Thunberg and 12 others with humanitarian aid to Gaza," Baby said in a post on X.

"The safety of the yacht has to be ensured and aid allowed to Gaza," he said.

Enforcing a longstanding blockade of the Palestinian territory, Israeli forces stopped the Gaza-bound aid boat early Monday and detained Thunberg and other activists onboard.

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition, which had organised the voyage to deliver aid to the Gaza Strip and protest Israel's blockade and wartime conduct, said the activists had been "kidnapped by Israeli forces" and released pre-recorded messages from them. PTI AO AMJ AO AMJ AMJ