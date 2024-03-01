CPI(M) condemns killing of Palestinians while collecting aid

New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) The Communist Party of India (Marxist) politburo Friday condemned the killing of over 100 Palestinians in firing by Israeli troops at a crowd around an aid truck in the Gaza city, and slammed the Indian government for not speaking out on the issue.

The CPI(M) said the government should stop following the stance adopted by the United States on the ongoing Israeli war on Gaza, adding that it should "urgently coordinate" its efforts with countries like South Africa, Brazil and the Arab nations.

"The Polit Bureau expresses its shock and condemnation at the killing of 112 Palestinians and many more injured due to firing by Israeli troops in Gaza city. This massacre was perpetrated on starving people who had collected to get food from aid trucks which had entered the area," the CPI(M) said in a statement.

"The genocidal attack on Gaza by Israel has led to more than 30,000 deaths of Palestinians so far. It is highly regrettable that the government of India has not spoken out when such massacres occur. The Modi government should stop following the stance adopted by the United States on the ongoing Israeli war on Gaza," they said.

"The government should urgently coordinate its efforts with countries of the Global South like South Africa, Brazil and the Arab countries to ensure an immediate and permanent ceasefire," they said.

Israeli troops fired on a large crowd of Palestinians racing to pull food packets off an aid convoy in the Gaza city on Thursday, witnesses said. More than 100 people were killed, bringing the death toll since the start of the Israel-Hamas war to more than 30,000, according to health officials, with another 70,457 being wounded.