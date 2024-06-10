CPI(M) condemns Reasi terror attack, calls it 'senseless violence'

New Delhi, Jun 10 (PTI) The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Monday condemned the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district that left nine people dead and 41 injured.

In a statement, the J&K unit of the CPI(M) demanded compensation for the victims and also said that the administration should introspect why such incidents are occurring repeatedly.

"CPI(M) J&K has condemned the terrorist attack on a bus carrying pilgrims in Reasi district in which nine persons were killed and 33 others were injured. Such senseless violence serves no purpose and only brings anguish and devastation to the victim families," the CPI(M) said.

"Authorities must provide compensation to victim families and free-of-cost treatment to the injured, and culprits must be identified and brought to book.

"The administration must introspect as to why such incidents are repeatedly occurring in the area. We offer our condolences to the families of the victims," they said.

On Sunday, terrorists opened fire at the 53-seater bus carrying pilgrims when it was en route from Shiv Khori temple to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine at Katra near Teryath village in the Poni area.

The bus plunged into a deep gorge following the gunfire.

Officials said 41 people were injured in the attack and 10 of them sustained bullet wounds.

The forensic team reached the spot in the morning, scanned the entire area and collected various materials connected to the attack, they said, adding these included some bullets. PTI AO RHL