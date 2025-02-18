CPI(M) conference adopts resolutions on restoration of J-K's statehood, Pandits' return to Kashmir

Jammu, Feb 18 (PTI) The CPI(M) adopted resolutions on the immediate restoration of the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir and the return and rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits at the two-day state conference of the party, a senior leader said.

The CPI(M)'s 13th state conference ended here on Tuesday, which was attended by coordinator and polit bureau member Prakash Karat, All India Kisan Sabha president Ashok Dhawale and MLA M Y Tarigami.

The conference concluded by electing a state committee of 23 members.

“Several resolutions were adopted at the conference, which among other things demanded the immediate restoration of statehood, democratic and civil liberties, rehabilitation of Kashmiri migrants, land laws, trade union rights and necessary steps for boosting agriculture and horticulture produce,” Tarigami told PTI.

The resolution with regard to the restoration of statehood urged all secular parties within and outside J-K to raise their voice for the fulfilment of the promise Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah made to the people of J&K.

“The dual nature of the governance system is a fraud with the mandate of the people. We want full restoration of the statehood to allow the elected government to run the state in accordance with the aspirations of the people,” he said.

Tarigami said opposition parties have a bigger responsibility in the country and they should raise their voice in support of J-K within and outside the parliament.

He also demanded a review of the cases of all those jailed in the aftermath of the 2019 bifurcation of the erstwhile state into two Union territories and revocation of its special status.

“Those who are jailed outside should be shifted back to J-K. We want those who do not face any serious charges to be released as a confidence-building measure,” he said, also demanding an end to alleged harassment of people on the pretext of fighting militancy.

“Anyone allegedly involved in militancy should be dealt with as per the law but no innocent person should be harmed,” he said, referring to the suicide of a man in Kathua after alleged harassment by police and the killing of a truck driver in Baramulla district early this month.

Efforts should be intensified to ensure the return and rehabilitation of Kashmiri migrants who have been living in exile for the last over three decades, he added.

Tarigami said the conference concluded by electing a state committee of 23 members headed by secretary Mohd Abass Rather. PTI TAS TAS SKY SKY