CPI(M)-Cong backed panel wins Tripura Bar Association elections

Agartala, Mar 25 (PTI) The CPI(M)-Congress backed 'Save Constitution Forum' won the elections of Tripura Bar Association by defeating BJP-Tipra Motha panel 'Aainjebi Unnayan Mancha'.

Tripura Bar Association is the biggest lawyers association in the state.

Mrinal Kanti Biswas (Congress) and Koushik Indu (CPIM), who contested under the banner of Save Constitution Forum were elected as president and secretary of Tripura Bar Association in the elections held on Sunday, said Returning Officer, Sandeep Dutta Chowdhury on Monday.

CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Chaudhury congratulated the victory of Save Constitution Forum in the elections of Tripura Bar Association.

"This should not be merely seen as the election of a few hundred number of legal minds but the reflection of our Indian people who are feeling immensely worried and insecure under the ruling dispensation of our country", he said.

"This verdict is a decisive sign of the collective will of common masses before the Lok Sabha election..." Chaudhury added. PTI PS RG