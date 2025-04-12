CPI(M), Cong criticise Kerala Governor for remarks against SC verdict on Guv powers

Kozhikode/New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) The CPI(M) and Congress on Saturday criticised Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar over his reported remarks that the recent Supreme Court ruling setting a timeline for Governors to deal with bills passed by the legislature was "overreach by the judiciary".

Arlekar made the remarks in an interview given to a national daily in which he reportedly said that the issue should have been referred to a Constitutional bench by the division bench which gave the ruling.

His stand has invited widespread criticism with CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby terming it as "undesirable", while AICC general secretary K C Venugopal said that Arlekar's comments were unfortunate.

Venugopal, while speaking at a party event in Kozhikode, said that the Governor criticised the SC verdict as he was afraid the BJP agenda would be exposed.

"It is unfortunate that the Kerala Governor has come forward against the Supreme Court verdict," Venugopal, also the Congress MP from Alappuzha, said.

Baby, responding to reporters' queries on the issue in Delhi, said that the apex court verdict was applicable to everyone, including the President of India.

He said that even the President does not delay or sit on bills passed by the Parliament. "So, how can Governors have an authority which the President does not have?" he asked.

The CPI(M) general secretary said that Arlekar should have been ready to welcome the apex court decision.

"All Governors should be able to recognise and accept the spirit of the SC verdict. However, Kerala Governor's remarks show that he does not accept the spirit of the apex court decision. His criticism of the SC verdict was undesirable," Baby said.

Venugopal, while speaking at the event, alleged that Arlekar, who "glorifies" the Parliament's power to make laws, has "no respect" for the legislative assembly's authority.

The Congress MP further alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was using Governors to play politics by trying to control elected governments through the back door.

He hailed the SC verdict as a "silver lining" against the Sangh Parivar.

Venugopal also said that it was not some isolated bill that was kept pending and instead assent to several legislations have been delayed inordinately, destroying the dignity of the democracy. PTI HMP HMP KH