CPI(M) congratulates people of Palghar over success of 'long march'

New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) The CPI(M) on Friday congratulated the people of Palghar, after a 'long march' to the district collector's office concluded with the administration conceding to many of their demands.

In Maharashtra, over 50,000 farmers and tribals walked from Charoti to the district collectorate here between January 19 and 21, covering a distance of 55 km.

The march was organised by the CPI(M) over demands including resumption of pending Jal Jeevan Mission works, action against corruption in the ration system, strict implementation of the PESA Act, recruitment for vacant government positions and provision of housing for the needy.

The protest was suspended on Thursday after the district collector provided time-bound written assurances on the demands of the march.

"Thousands of peasants, workers, agricultural workers, Adivasis, a big number of them women and youth, marched resolutely with red flags in their hands, bringing the Maharashtra BJP government to its knees," the CPI(M) said in a statement.

The Left party said they demanded cancellation of the proposed Wadhvan and Murbe ports in Palghar district, ensuring rights under the Forest Rights Act, granting land ownership rights to farmers cultivating the land, and the cancellation of smart metres, among other demands.

"For two days, 19th and 20th January, thousands of working people marched, reaching the Palghar District Collectorate on 20th January evening. The people were forced to sit-in and block the Collectorate when the officials closed all the gates to prevent the March from entering the Collectorate premises. Thousands of people blocked the Collectorate and the Palghar-Boisar highway," the CPI(M) said.

It said on the third day of the long march, the CPI(M) delegation held discussions for seven hours with the Palghar District Collector Indu Rani Jakhar and officials from all departments concerned.

"On receiving time-bound written assurances on the demands of the March, CPI(M) leaders Dr Ashok Dhawale, Vinod Nikole MLA, and Kiran Gahala announced the suspension of the agitation late on the night of January 21, amidst a massive celebration of victory by thousands of people," it said.

In the negotiations with the collector, it was agreed to resolve all pending FRA claims by April 30 and concrete orders were issued to that effect. It was also decided that the lands of the many farmer claimants who received much less land than they were cultivating should be physically inspected by government officials on the ground.

"Time-bound action to vest landlords' lands, temple lands, inam lands, government lands, pasture lands and benami lands in the names of the actual tillers has been assured," it said.

A committee, chaired by the additional district collector and including five leaders from the CPI(M) and the Kisan Sabha, was formed for this purpose.

"The state government will soon enact a law regarding temple and inam lands, and the draft of that Bill was also handed over to the March leaders," the CPI(M) said.

The Left party added that a "bigger struggle" against the Wadhwan and Murbe Ports, and the "anti-worker" Labour Codes, the Smart Meters Scheme and privatisation of electricity, and the VB-GRAMG Act will continue.