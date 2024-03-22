CPI(M), Congress protest in Kerala against arrest of Delhi CM Kejriwal

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala on Friday witnessed widespread protests by the ruling CPI(M) and the opposition Congress against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The CPI(M) held a protest march in Kannur on Friday and party workers burnt an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Shortly after the arrest of Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged excise policy-linked money laundering case, the DYFI, the Youth Wing of the ruling CPI(M), had staged a massive protest in the state capital late Thursday night.

Workers of the Aam Aadmi Party took out a protest march to the BJP office in Ernakulam district.

Strongly criticising the arrest of the AAP leader, Thiruvananthapuram MP and senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said the timing of the arrest shows that the BJP has utter disregard for the democratic process.

Tharoor expressed hope that the Supreme Court would take action on its own against the arrest of the Delhi Chief Minister by the ED when the model code of conduct was in place.

"I urge the people of the country not to allow those who have utter disregard for the democratic process to come back to power. The people need to strongly oppose such acts to protect our democracy. Whatever happened cannot be justified," Tharoor said.

Talking to the media, senior CPI(M) leader M A Baby said the arrest of Kejriwal shows the BJP government's blatant authoritarianism.

"Now the BJP and Modi have another name. Washing machine. Whatever the corruption you commit, you will be able to come out clean through the washing machine of the BJP," Baby said.

The CPI(M) Politburo member said the BJP and Modi do not have the courage to face the elections.

DYFI national president and Rajya Sabha MP, A A Rahim strongly condemned the arrest and said it will protest against the "fascist rule" of the BJP government.

"The electoral bond scam is one of the biggest scams in the world and we can now see that the BJP is trying to divert attention from that by manufacturing other news," Rahim said.

Kerala Chief Minister Vijayan had on Thursday denounced the arrest of Kejriwal, alleging that it was a deliberate move aimed at quelling dissenting voices, particularly as the electoral process gains momentum.

"Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest is highly objectionable. The move is part of a deliberate attempt to silence opposition voices at a time when the electoral process gains momentum. This demonstrates the cowardice of those who fear the democratic process," the Chief Minister had said in a statement.