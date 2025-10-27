CPI(M), Congress raise alarm over 'rushed' voter roll revision ahead of local polls

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 27 (PTI) The ruling CPI(M) and opposition Congress in Kerala on Monday strongly opposed the Election Commission's decision to launch the second phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, warning that the move, coming just ahead of local body elections, could disrupt the democratic process.

The Election Commission announced on Monday that the SIR will be carried out between November and February in 12 states and Union Territories, including Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and West Bengal -- all of which will face assembly elections in 2026.

In a statement, the CPI(M) state secretariat said the BJP-ruled Centre was "trying to subvert India's democratic system by turning the Election Commission into a puppet." The party demanded that the Union government withdraw from what it described as an "attempt to undermine the country's democratic system".

It accused the Union government of "rushing" the SIR in Kerala with "ulterior motives" and warned that the exercise, based on voter rolls from 2002–2004, could disenfranchise more than 50 lakh voters.

"The Commission has ignored Kerala's scientifically prepared voter list and frozen the existing rolls at midnight on Monday," the party said, calling the decision "illegal and undemocratic." The CPI(M) added that the timing of the revision -- when the state is preparing for local body polls -- was "a deliberate attempt to interfere with the democratic process." KPCC president and MLA Sunny Joseph echoed the criticism, calling the SIR decision "unilateral and irrational." He said, "It is senseless to begin this process when preparations for local body elections are under way. The Election Commission must reconsider its decision." Joseph said the Chief Electoral Officer had written to the Central Election Commission outlining the practical difficulties raised by opposition parties, but received no reply.

"This effectively denies citizens their democratic right to vote," he said. "It is unclear why people who have been on the rolls for 23 years are being asked to go through the registration process again." LDF convener T P Ramakrishnan also called EC's decision to proceed with the SIR of electoral rolls "deeply undemocratic." He said the poll panel, which should protect citizens' voting rights, was instead taking steps that could disenfranchise lakhs of voters and seemed aimed at serving the Sangh Parivar’s political interests.

Ramakrishnan said the Commission's reply on the Kerala local body voter list was “highly disturbing” and urged people to resist any move that undermines the electoral process.

Both the Congress and the Left demanded that the Special Intensive Revision be deferred until after the local body elections, and that the existing voter list -- which they described as transparent and scientifically prepared -- be used as the base document for future updates. PTI TGB TGB ROH