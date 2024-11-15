CPI(M), Congress slam Centre for lack of assistance for Wayanad, BJP defends it

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 15 (PTI) The issue of lack of central assistance for the Wayanad landslide victims has kicked up a political storm, with the ruling CPI(M) and the opposition Congress accusing the union government of "discrimination", while the BJP backed the Centre's decision not to declare the landslides as a national disaster and provide much-needed relief.

The political row erupted following the Centre's letter to Kerala stating that under the existing guidelines of SDRF and NDRF, there is no provision to declare any calamity a 'national disaster'.

Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal criticised the Centre's decision by calling it "a clear case of severe discrimination and injustice towards the state".

He also claimed that the central government was neglecting the state's request for aid for the rehabilitation of the Wayanad disaster victims.

"The Centre's stance of neglect towards providing any aid for the Wayanad disaster victims is a blatant injustice to the people of Kerala," Balagopal contended.

State Revenue Minister K Rajan also spoke along similar lines.

He lashed out at the Centre for withholding relief funds for the Wayanad landslide survivors and said that Kerala was asserting its right and not seeking charity.

Rajan said that the state government has requested the Centre to declare the landslide that hit the Chooralmala and Mundakai regions in Wayanad a national disaster, but they have not taken any action on it and were "intentionally neglecting the state".

He charged the union government with "deliberately delaying" disaster relief to Kerala, describing it as a challenge to the state.

Rajan also dismissed the union government's claim that funds were available in the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), by terming it as "misleading".

He said that the state would not accept the Centre’s stance and would continue to fight for Kerala’s rightful claims.

Leader of Opposition in the state assembly V D Satheesan too attacked the Centre on the issue by terming its response as "shocking".

He pointed out that the state has demanded a special financial package for the victims.

However, he said that neither the Congress nor the UDF would launch a joint agitation with the LDF and CPI(M) against the Centre on any issue as the Left front might enter into an arrangement with the BJP at any moment.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief and Kannur MP K Sudhakaran termed the Centre's stand on the Wayanad issue as "gross deception" and announced that a strong agitation would be launched against the denial of central aid.

The state government has also failed to secure the aid the state rightfully deserves from the Centre, he added.

The Kannur MP also pointed out that a sum of Rs 394 crore remains unutilized in the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), highlighting a significant failure on the part of the state government.

"This amount should be utilised without delay, as many disaster victims are still waiting for the basic financial assistance promised by the state," he said.

Meanwhile, backing the Centre's decision, BJP leader V Muraleedharan alleged that the delay in central assistance for Wayanad is due to Kerala's "failure" to submit a clear plan.

He said that the Centre cannot allocate funds based on guesswork.

Muraleedharan urged the Kerala government to prepare specific project proposals, similar to the ones submitted by states like Bihar and Andhra Pradesh.

He also reiterated that the decision not to declare the Wayanad landslide a national disaster was in line with existing norms, and noted that the same position was taken when Congress leader Mullappally Ramachandran was the Union Minister.

BJP state president K Surendran also echoed similar views, blaming the state government for the delay.

"The state government has sufficient funds to provide relief," he said.

Surendran also pointed out that the decision not to declare the disaster a national disaster was made by the Manmohan Singh government, and Congress leaders K Sudhakaran and V D Satheesan should answer for it.

Both the UDF and LDF have called for a hartal to protest against the Centre's decision on November 19.

The disaster, which struck on July 30, devastated large parts of three villages --Punchirimattam, Chooralmala, and Mundakkai--along with sections of Attamala in Wayanad.

As per the government, the deadly disaster claimed 231 lives, while 47 people are still missing. PTI ARM ARM ROH