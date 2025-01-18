CPI(M) councillor whisked away ahead of no-confidence motion in Koothattukulam municipality

Kochi, Jan 18 (PTI) Dramatic scenes were witnessed outside the LDF-ruled Koothattukulam municipality here on Saturday, ahead of a no-confidence motion moved by the UDF, as a CPI(M) woman councillor was allegedly abducted in broad daylight as she arrived to vote in the motion.

Advertisment

An officer of Koothattukulam police station said the whereabouts of the woman councillor, Kala Raju, have been traced and a police team was on its way to bring her back.

The family of Kala Raju, meanwhile, sent a complaint to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and also lodged a complaint at Koothattukulam police station, Congress sources said.

Raju's daughter told media that her mother was suffering from various ailments and could not be contacted since morning after she left home to vote in the no-confidence motion.

Advertisment

"Wherever my mother is, I want to see her," she said.

She said that she was trying to contact her mother ever since the family saw on the news that she was whisked away from outside the municipality in another car.

Raju's son said threats were received by his mother in connection with voting on the no-confidence motion.

Advertisment

"The party (CPIM) is not standing with us," he added.

Police said that Raju arrived at the municipality in a private vehicle, but was suddenly dragged into the car of the Koothattukulam municipality chairperson and whisked away before the police officers present there could do anything.

The councillor was dragged into the other vehicle amidst a fight between LDF and UDF supporters outside the municipality, according to visuals on TV channels.

Advertisment

The municipality is governed by the LDF, which has 13 members, while the opposition UDF has 11 members. There is also one Independent member in the 25 ward council. PTI HMP HMP ROH