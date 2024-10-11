CPI(M) criticises over delay in Central assistance to landslide-hit Wayanad

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 11 (PTI) The ruling CPI(M) in Kerala on Friday stepped up its attack against the BJP-led union government over the delay in Central assistance to the landslide-hit Wayanad and warned of people's agitations against this continuing neglect.

Even months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the hill district, no action has been taken so far to support the disaster survivors, the Marxist party alleged.

The state government and the people have taken up the difficulties of the landslide survivors and their rehabilitation initiatives in unison, cutting across all differences, CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan said at a press conference here.

The contributions to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund cutting across politics and the rehabilitation initiatives being carried out with the support of the local people in Wayanad have won global attention, he said.

In this background, PM Modi had visited Wayanad and created a huge propaganda there with the support of the media, the Left leader said.

Govindan recalled that the prime minister had visited the hospital and relief camps and met the landslide survivors. "Even months after his visit, the Centre has taken no action to support Kerala," he said.

At the same time, the BJP ruled states, which had suffered natural calamities, have received remarkable assistance from the Centre, he noted.

Now, the High Court itself has intervened into the matter and strongly criticised the Centre for its "irresponsible approach", he further said.

"The stand being taken by the Centre towards Kerala is utmost condemnable and worthy of protest," he said, adding that the CPI(M) has decided to hold mass protests against this neglect.

Major landslides hit the Mundakkai and Chooralamala regions of Wayanad on July 30, almost decimating both areas and killing over 200 people and injuring many. PTI LGK KH