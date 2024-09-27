CPI(M) cutting all ties with Independent MLA Anvar, says party's Kerala secretary Govindan

New Delhi, Sep 27 (PTI) CPI(M) Kerela secretary MV Govindan on Friday said the party was cutting all ties with Independent MLA PV Anvar as he himself had decided to move away from the ruling LDF coalition.

Nilambur MLA Panvar, in recent days, made several allegations against the CPI(M), the Left Democratic Front (LDF), and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

At a press conference in Delhi, Govindan said the party was cutting off all its ties with Anvar, who is a CPI(M) Parliamentary Party member.

Anvar has become a "political axe of the right wing" and party cadres should come out against him, Govindan said.

Govindan did not specifically mention the action the party would take against the MLA.

Without correcting his mistake, Anvar has announced that he would not be part of the LDF, he added.

While noting that Anvar did not have an understanding of the party system, Govindan said the state government was looking into the issues raised by him.

Earlier in the day, Vijayan rejected Anvar's accusations and termed those an "attempt to malign and defame" the state's ruling dispensation.

"He made his intention clear by his statements. He clearly announced he was keeping away from the LDF and would not attend its parliamentary party meeting in the state assembly," the chief minister said.

Vijayan also said the accusations were part of an attempt to malign and defame the LDF and the government.

On Thursday, Anvar accused Vijayan of misleading the public and demanded that he give up charge of the home department.

He also challenged the chief minister to order a reinvestigation of the around 180 gold smuggling cases in the state under the supervision of a sitting judge. He alleged police were not following proper procedure when seizing the precious metal from "carriers" who illegally brought it from abroad.

Anvar also alleged that the CPI(M) in Kerala had gone back on the assurances given to him with regard to the various allegations and complaints he had made against Additional Director General of Police MR Ajithkumar and the chief minister's political secretary P Sasi. PTI RAM RAM SZM