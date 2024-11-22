CPI(M) defends Minister Saji Cherian amid HC-ordered probe into Constitution insult allegations

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 22 (PTI) Kerala's ruling CPI(M) on Friday dismissed the opposition's demand for Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian's resignation, a day after the Kerala High Court ordered a further investigation into allegations that he "insulted" the Constitution. The party maintained "there are no ethical barriers preventing him from continuing in his role" during the investigation.

Amid mounting demands from the opposition Congress-led UDF and the BJP for the minister's resignation, CPI(M) state secretariat member and Law Minister P Rajeeve said the HC had not commented on Cherian's continuation as a minister during the probe.

Highlighting that the high court had expressed confidence in the state police, rejecting the petitioner’s demand for a CBI inquiry, the Law Minister said, "Instead, the court entrusted the Crime Branch with re-investigating the matter." "There are no ethical barriers preventing Cherian from continuing in his role during the investigation," he reiterated.

Meanwhile, the Congress-led UDF and the BJP intensified their demands for the minister's resignation.

Congress leader K Muraleedharan said that if the court made an adverse observation, Cherian would not only lose his ministerial position but also his MLA seat.

He questioned how a minister who had insulted the Constitution could continue in office, emphasising that the Constitution is supreme, whether for a minister, MLA, or even a panchayat member.

"If the court makes an adverse observation, Cherian will not only lose his ministerial position but also his MLA seat. If he resigns, he can choose to leave with dignity or in shame," Muraleedharan said.

He added that Cherian is part of the cabinet led by the Chief Minister.

"If an officer under him (the Chief Minister) conducts the probe, how can they ensure its integrity?" Muraleedharan asked.

He urged that Cherian be immediately removed from the cabinet and that a report be submitted to the court following an impartial inquiry.

Meanwhile, workers of the Congress, Youth Congress workers, and BJP activists staged marches to Cherian's residence in Chengannur, demanding his resignation.

In a setback to Cherian, the Kerala High Court on Thursday ordered further investigation into the allegation that he "insulted" the Constitution during a speech at an event in July 2022.

The court also set aside the police's final report, which had cleared the minister, as well as the magisterial court's acceptance of it.

It found deficiencies in the initial investigation and directed the Crime Branch to take over the case.

Cherian's speech had created a political storm in the state, with the opposition demanding that he resign or be sacked, which ultimately resulted in his resignation from his Cabinet posts on July 6, 2022.

He was later reinstated in the Cabinet. PTI ARM TGB SA