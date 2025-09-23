CPI(M) delegation heads for China visit on invitation of Communist Party of China

New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) A six-member delegation of the CPI(M), led by general secretary MA Baby, is visiting China for a 7-day trip at the invitation of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC), the Left party said.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) said the delegation left for Beijing late on Monday night.

They will be in China from September 23-30.

"The visit of the CPI(M) delegation is part of the party-to-party exchanges between the CPI(M) and the CPC. The delegation will hold discussions with the leadership of the CPC during its visit," the CPI(M) said.

The members in the delegation include politburo members Mohd Salim, Jitendra Chaudhury, R Arun Kumar, and Central Committee members K Hemalata and CS Sujatha. PTI AO SKY SKY