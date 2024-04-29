CPI(M) delegation meets EC, discusses complaints lodged by it against BJP

New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) A two-member delegation of the CPI(M) met the full bench of the Election Commission on Monday to discuss poll code violation complaints lodged by the party against the BJP for inciting "communal tension" and "spreading falsehood". The Communist Party of India (Marxist) said the commission has assured the delegation that action would be taken on the complaints submitted by the party.

"The delegation aimed to highlight the various complaints lodged by the CPI(M) against the BJP's campaign chief and other party leaders for inciting communal tensions, spreading falsehoods, and distorting facts to polarise the electorate," it said on X.

"Additionally, the delegation raised concerns about the role of certain TV news channels and media organisations," the party said.

CPI(M) politburo member Subhashini Ali and central secretariat member Muralidharan were part of the delegation that met the Election Commission (EC).

Sources in the party said they raised the concerns mentioned in their letters written to the poll panel so far, including against the speech made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a rally in Banswara in Rajasthan and recent remarks by BJP leader and Union Minister Anurag Thakur. While addressing a rally in Banswara on April 21, Modi had suggested that if the Congress comes to power, it would "redistribute" wealth to Muslims. He had also alleged that the Congress plans to give the people's hard-earned money and valuables to the "infiltrators" and "those who have more children".

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury had written to the EC on April 22, calling it a violation of Section 123 (3) of the Representation of People's Act and the Model Code of Conduct.

He had urged the poll panel to immediately launch proceedings against Modi and the BJP. The CPI(M) also demanded that an FIR be lodged for inciting communal passions and hatred.

Yechury had written to the EC on Sunday against Thakur for making a similar statement at a rally in Himachal Pradesh.

It is regrettable that the EC has refused to take suo motu cognisance of such violations, despite these being prominently reported by the media, he had said.

He had also said unless the EC acts firmly and decisively, people's faith in the commission, as also the entire process, will stand undermined.

The sources added that the use of Ram temple and religion to seek votes was also raised with the poll panel in the meeting on Monday. The delegation was assured that action on the complaints will be taken, they said. In a letter to the EC on April 13, the CPI(M) had raised various instances where Prime Minister Modi made references to the consecration of the temple at Ayodhya and levelled allegations against opposition parties and labelled them as them as "opponents of the Ram temple", "being against Lord Ram" and "insulting Lord Ram".

The letter gave references of speeches made by Modi in Nawada in Bihar on April 7, in Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh on April 9 and in Ajmer in Rajasthan on April 6. PTI AO AO ANB ANB