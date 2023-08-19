CPI(M) delegation meets Manipur Guv, discusses situation of displaced people

Imphal, Aug 19 (PTI) A CPI(M) delegation led by its general secretary Sitaram Yechury called on Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey at Raj Bhavan here and held discussions on the situation of internally displaced persons (IDPs) currently sheltered in various relief camps, a statement said.

Yechury informed Uikey that the CPI(M) team on Friday visited relief camps in Churachandpur and Moirang, where they found that the "arrangements made by the state government or local bodies in maintaining and running the relief camps were not satisfactory", the statement issued by the governor's secretariat said.

The former Rajya Sabha member also said that "IDPs, especially children and lactating mothers, are deprived of nutritious food and babies are being born in the camps".

"Under such a situation, how long can the IDPs survive with hope?" he asked.

The delegation arrived in Manipur on Friday on a three-day visit.

Yechury said that only a political solution can bring peace to the ongoing crisis, while also raising concern over the looting of firearms from various police stations.

Uikey informed the delegation that political parties, cutting across party lines, need to cooperate with the government in bringing an amicable solution to the ongoing conflict.

"Violence will not bring any solution," Uikey remarked, adding that appeals have been made to both the two communities to shun violence and come forward for talks.

The governor informed the CPI(M) team that she has personally met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other central leaders and urged them to find ways to bring an end to the conflict at the earliest possible time.

Ethnic clashes between Kukis and Meiteis broke out in the northeastern state on May 3, after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals -- Nagas and Kukis -- constitute little over 40 per cent and reside in the hill districts. PTI COR ACD