CPI(M) delegation meets Muslim boy slapped by classmates on teacher's order in UP

New Delhi: A Communist Party of India (Marxist) delegation on Wednesday visited the family of the Muslim boy who was slapped by his classmates on the instructions of their teacher in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district.

CPI(M) politbureau member Subhashini Ali and John Brittas, who is a Rajya Sabha MP, were part of the delegation, which met the boy and his parents at their home in Khub Bapur village.

"They (the family) are poor people. Their two older sons are working in Chandigarh. The younger of them had to give up his studies and become a daily wage earner. They had both gone to meet the teacher, but she expressed no regret for what she done," the CPI (M) said in a statement.

"The CPI(M) delegation assured them (the family) support and solidarity and said that the education of the young boy and his brother would be taken care of," the party added.

The CPI(M) said Ali and Brittas were informed that the school's licence has been cancelled.

"We demand the arrest of the teacher. The UP government seemed to be implementing laws in a biased manner, which was extremely unfortunate," the party said.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Tuesday issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government and the state police, seeking a detailed report into the incident.

The teacher, Tripta Tyagi, was booked a day after a video surfaced on social media in which she was seen asking students to slap the Class 2 boy at her school in Muzaffarnagar and also allegedly making a communal remark.