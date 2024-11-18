CPI(M) demands Centre's intervention to end violence in Manipur

New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Monday expressed concern over the situation in Manipur and demanded that the Union government intervene to end the violence.

In a statement issued here, the Politburo of the CPI(M) also held Chief Minister Biren Singh responsible for the deteriorating situation.

“A grave situation has developed in Manipur with the intensification of violence due to killings and counter-killings on ethnic lines. 20 people have been killed in various incidents since November 7,” the CPI(M) said.

The party said that the discovery of five bodies of women and children, who were abducted earlier in a horrific incident, has inflamed the situation in the Valley.

The Left party questioned why Singh had been allowed to continue in his post.

“Right from the beginning, it was Chief Minister Biren Singh who was responsible for the deteriorating situation, yet the Central government and the BJP, as the ruling party, refused to remove him and allowed him to continue,” they said.

A situation has now arisen where the writ of the state government and the administration does not run, the Left party said, adding that it is time for the Central government to strongly intervene to immediately put an end to the violence.

“It must also begin serious efforts for a political settlement that restores peace and safeguards the rights of all ethnic communities in the state,” they added.

The situation in Manipur, which has been reeling from ethnic strife since May last year, has become even more volatile following protests and violence after the recovery of the bodies of women and children.

More than 220 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between the Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and the adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo groups since May last year. PTI AO AO ARD OZ OZ