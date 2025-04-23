CPI(M) demands govt to probe all angles of Pahalgam terror attack, including lack of security

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Wednesday condemned the Pahalgam terror attack and demanded that the government probe all angles of the attack, including lack of security.

In a statement issued here, the Left party also extended condolences to the families of those who were killed.

"The Polit Bureau of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) strongly condemns the barbaric killing of 28 tourists in Jammu and Kashmir by terrorists. The CPI(M) extends deepest condolences to the families of the innocent people who lost their lives in the attack.

"Several people have suffered serious injuries in the attack. The CPI(M) extends wishes for their speedy recovery," the party said.

Terrorists opened fire in Pahalgam on Tuesday afternoon, killing 26 people, mostly tourists, in what is the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019.

"The perpetrators of the horrific crime must be apprehended and punished. The police and security forces are under the Central Government. The Central Government must leave no stone unturned in bringing the forces responsible for the dastardly attack to justice," the CPI(M) said.

It said the perpetrators of the crime are the enemies of the nation and more so of the people of Kashmir. It is incumbent on the central government to probe all angles of the attack, including the lack of security in crowded tourist places, the CPI(M) said.

"The CPI(M) stands united with the people of India in this hour of tragedy against the extremist fundamentalist forces," the Left party added. PTI AO AO KSS KSS