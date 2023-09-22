CPI(M) demands Ramesh Bidhuri's arrest for 'hate speech' against BSP's Danish Ali

New Delhi, Sep 22 (PTI) The CPI(M) on Friday demanded the arrest of BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri for a "hate speech" against the BSP's Danish Ali in the Lok Sabha.

In a post on X from its official handle, the CPI(M) said the words used by Bidhuri fall in the category of "hate speech".

Bidhuri used derogatory words against Ali while speaking in the Lok Sabha on Thursday. Speaker Om Birla later expunged those words. Union Minister Rajnath Singh had expressed regret for the remarks.

The CPI(M) said, "No privilege for hate speech ... arrest Ramesh Bidhuri." "Filthy abusive language used by BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri against Danish Ali (BSP) on the floor constitutes the worst kind of hate speech indicted by the SC. No MP can claim privilege for such speech. He should be arrested," it added.

Bidhuri made the remarks during a discussion on the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission. Ali has also written to the speaker demanding that the matter be sent to the Committee of Privileges.

A video of his controversial references to the Muslim MP has gone viral and the opposition parties have demanded strict action against him, including suspension from the House.

Speaker Birla has cautioned him and warned of strict action if such an offence is repeated.

The BJP on Friday issued a show cause notice to Bidhuri for the words. PTI AO SZM