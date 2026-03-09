CPI(M) demands single-phase assembly polls in West Bengal

Kolkata, Mar 9 (PTI) The CPI(M) on Monday demanded that the Election Commission hold the West Bengal assembly polls in a single phase.

After emerging from a meeting with the Election Commission full bench, the party's West Bengal state secretary Mohammed Salim said that multi-phase elections facilitate the movement of anti-social elements to locations.

"We have specifically demanded that the elections be held in a single phase; if not, it must not exceed two phases," Salim told reporters.

The 2021 assembly elections in West Bengal were held in a staggering eight phases. The Trinamool Congress swept the 294-seat assembly polls, while the CPI(M)-led Left Front failed to open its account.

He said that the ECI must take steps on the ground to ensure free and fair elections.

The CPI(M) also demanded that all genuine voters be included in the voter list to be published after the completion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The full bench of the ECI is on a three-day visit to Kolkata from Sunday to review preparations for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections.

The commission met representatives of recognised national and state political parties. PTI AMR RG