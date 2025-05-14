CPI(M) demands special session of parliament to discuss Pahalgam terror attack issue

Hyderabad, May 14 (PTI) CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby on Wednesday demanded that the NDA government convene a special session of parliament to discuss the "unanswered questions" with regard to the Pahalgam terror attack, including whether there were any lapses in ensuring security of the tourists.

Baby, who was in Hyderabad to attend the CPI(M) Telangana unit's meetings, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah had claimed on the floor of the house earlier that everything is under control in Jammu and Kashmir and that terrorism has been eradicated.

"Now, this gruesome murder has happened (in Pahalgam). So, the Home Ministry owes a clarification to our country," he told PTI.

Referring to US President Donald Trump's comments on his administration brokering a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, Baby said the world came to know about the "ceasefire" not from India or Pakistan or both, but from Trump.

Though the Ministry of External Affairs has stated that India accepted the offer of ceasefire that came from DGMO of Pakistan, the question of whether the US played any role in negotiating it remains unanswered, he said.

"Therefore, we demand that a special session of parliament would be the right thing where various aspects related to Pahalgam would be discussed, should be discussed," he said.

Welcoming the understanding reached between India and Pakistan to end the conflict, the CPI(M) leader said India should force the neighbouring country through "diplomatic pressure" to disassociate itself with terrorism.

Pakistan should be pressurised to hand over those who carried out the Pahalgam terror attack to India, if they are either in PoK or in Pakistan, he added. PTI SJR KH