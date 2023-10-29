CPI(M) demonstrates outside ration shops in Kolkata after minister's arrest

Kolkata, Oct 29 (PTI) The opposition CPI(M) held demonstrations in different parts of Kolkata, alleging large-scale corruption in the state's public distribution system, in connection with which minister Jyoti Priya Mallick was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate.

CPI(M) workers, armed with posters and placards, held demonstrations in front of ration shops in several parts of the city, such as Jorasanko and Kalighat, raising slogans against the TMC government in the state.

Mallick, 66, who held the food and supplies portfolio from 2011 to 2021, is at present the state's forest minister. He was arrested by the ED in the early hours of Friday in a money laundering case linked to the alleged multi-crore ration distribution scam.

"The TMC government is neck-deep in corruption. The ration scam is just one example of the many scams that have taken place during this government," said a CPI(M) leader.

The CPI(M) also demanded that the TMC government provide relief to the people who have been affected by the alleged scam.

It said the government should ensure that everyone has access to subsidised food grains.

"The people of West Bengal are suffering because of the corruption of the TMC government," the leader claimed. PTI BSM SOM