CPI(M), despite opposing AI, creates AI-generated video of E K Nayanar

Kollam (Kerala), Feb 18 (PTI) The ruling CPI(M) in Kerala, which had criticised the use of Artificial Intelligence, has now explored the potential of the technology to promote its upcoming state conference in Kollam by creating an AI-generated video of the late, popular CPI(M) leader and former Chief Minister E K Nayanar.

The video, featuring a digital recreation of the late CM addressing a gathering with his infectious humour and trademark articulation, quickly garnered widespread attention and went viral on social media platforms.

The Left party was recently in the news for its criticism of Artificial Intelligence, stating that it would lead to the accumulation of wealth and an increase in unemployment worldwide.

In the AI-generated video, Nayanar is seen inviting party workers to attend the CPI(M) state conference, which will be held in March.

"You know the CPI(M) state conference is in Kollam this March, right? We all should stand by the party," the AI-generated video of the late leader says.

The video also shows Nayanar, who had a huge fan following across political lines, listing various achievements of Left governments in the state and urging party members to continue supporting the current regime under Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Earlier this month, CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan courted controversy by praising AI, saying that the new technology would pave the way for socialism.

However, he later retracted his statement and claimed that AI would lead to the accumulation of wealth in a corporate-dominated society and accelerate unemployment worldwide.

While addressing a party conference in Idukki, Govindan wondered what the situation would be if wealth were concentrated in a few hands, over 60 per cent of people became unemployed, and their purchasing power was completely lost.

He also reportedly stated that the notion that Marxism would lose relevance in an AI-dominated world is incorrect. PTI LGK SSK KH