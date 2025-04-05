CPI(M) engaged in religious vote bank appeasement: Muraleedharan

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 5 (PTI) BJP leader and former union minister V Muraleedharan on Saturday accused the ruling CPI(M) in Kerala of showing solidarity with the people of Palestine while ignoring the plight of the people of Munambam and alleged that it was all part of their religious vote bank appeasement politics.

Muraleedharan also sought the resignation of Chief Minister Pinarayi VIjayan in view of the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) reportedly filing a chargesheet against the CM's daughter, Veena T, in connection with an "illegal payment" scandal.

Speaking to reporters at a press conference here, the former Union Minister of State said that CPI(M) leaders were seen wearing the 'keffiyeh' at the party Congress in Madurai (Tamil Nadu), as a show of solidarity with the people of Palestine.

"But, they are unconcerned with the problems of a community in Kerala which is facing the threat of eviction from their properties," he said, citing the Munambam issue.

In Cherai and Munambam villages in Ernakulam district, residents have alleged that the Waqf Board is illegally asserting ownership over their lands and properties, despite having registered deeds and land tax payment receipts.

Muraleedharan said that the CPI(M) was not concerned with the problems of the Palestinian people and was only attempting to appease a certain religious vote bank.

He alleged that the CPI(M) was not concerned about any community and was misleading people in its greed to remain in power.

The BJP leader said that neither the CPI(M) nor the Congress, both of whom are members of the INDIA bloc, "can fool the people for long".

He said that CPI(M) Politburo member M A Baby had accused Narendra Modi of ignoring the Palestine people, but in reality, the PM had met with the president of that country in September 2022.

Muraleedharan also said that the Modi government was continuing India's efforts to seek UN membership for Palestine.

During the press conference, the BJP leader also sought Vijayan's resignation in view of the allegations against his daughter.

Muraleedharan said that CPI(M) leaders were defending the CM by terming the SFIO move as "politically motivated".

Rejecting that claim of the CPI(M), he asked if the CM's "hands were clean" why were attempts made to scuttle the SFIO probe by moving High Courts in Kerala, Karnataka and Delhi.

He further questioned whether anyone at the party Congress in Madurai "has the backbone" to demand the resignation of the Kerala CM.

"He should resign now on moral grounds, else people will later throw him out if he continues to hang on to his office," Muraleedharan added.

The reported SFIO action came nearly a week after the Kerala High Court dismissed a plea by Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan seeking a vigilance probe against Vijayan over the alleged financial transactions between private mining company CMRL and Veena's now-defunct IT firm, Exalogic.

The High Court had dismissed the plea saying that the MLA "failed" to place before the vigilance court the facts constituting the offence of corruption alleged by him against the CM, his daughter and her IT firm.

According to the reports, the SFIO investigation has uncovered a Rs 182 crore financial fraud within the mining company, in which several others are also accused.

It stated that the fraud was carried out by inflating non-existent expenses and creating fake bills. PTI HMP HMP KH