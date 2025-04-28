CPI(M) expels former party MP Bansa Gopal Chowdhury

Kolkata, Apr 28 (PTI) The CPI(M) state committee expelled former Lok Sabha MP Bansa Gopal Chowdhury from the party on charges of misconduct and moral degradation.

The party took the decision following a recommendation by its internal complaint committee (ICC), CPI(M)'s mouthpiece 'Ganashakti' said on Sunday.

The ICC reportedly acted on a complaint by a woman party member from Murshidabad district, who alleged that Chowdhury was disturbing her by sending explicit messages through social media.

"As prolonged efforts to reform Paschim Bardhaman district committee member Bansa Gopal Chowdhury proved unsuccessful, he was expelled from the party on the recommendation of the state committee's ICC for moral degradation," the notice said.

Chowdhury is a former Lok Sabha MP from Asansol and a minister in the Left Front government. PTI AMR MNB