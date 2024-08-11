CPI(M) expresses concern over attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh

New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) The Politburo of the CPI(M) on Sunday expressed concern over the attacks on Hindu places of worship in Bangladesh, and demanded that the country's interim government ensure safety of minorities.

The CPI(M) Politburo also said the Government of India must pursue this matter with Bangladesh.

"The Polit Bureau of the CPI(M) expresses its serious concern at the reports of several attacks on Hindu places of worship and the minority community in Bangladesh since the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government," the CPI(M) said in a statement.

"It is evident that fundamentalist forces are targeting the minority community in the wake of the chaotic situation which developed consequent to the fall of the government," they said.

"Immediate and firm steps should be taken by the interim government that has been installed to ensure the security and safety of the minorities, their houses and places of worship. The Union government must also pursue this matter with the authorities concerned in Bangladesh," the CPI(M) said.

Several Hindu temples, households and businesses have been vandalised, and at least two Hindu leaders affiliated with former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina's Awami League Party have been killed in the violence since Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled to India on Monday.