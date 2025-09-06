CPI(M) expresses concern over floods in north India

New Delhi, Sep 6 (PTI) The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Saturday expressed deep concern over the heavy rains, floods and landslides in several states of North India.

In a statement issued here, the Left party urged the Union government to declare the floods a "national disaster".

"CPI(M) expresses deep concern at the extraordinary situation of floods and landslides in North India. Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi are reeling under heavy rain, floods and landslides. CPI(M) condoles the loss of lives in this unprecedented calamity," they said.

The CPI(M) said Punjab has been the worst affected and all 23 districts of the state are declared flood-hit. It quoted reports stating that about 3 lakh acres of standing crops in 1,655 villages of the state are either partially or entirely submerged and more than 4 lakh people are directly affected.

"Heavy rains, along with surplus water released from several dams, have led to overflowing of Beas, Sutlej, Ravi and Ghaggar rivers and the resulting deluge has caused extensive damages to standing crops in Punjab and Haryana. In Haryana, about 2.5 lakh acres spread across 1,402 villages in 12 districts have seen complete destruction of standing crops," they said.

"In Jammu and Kashmir too, thousands of acres of paddy have been washed away in the torrential rains and floods, and more than 170 people are reported to have died. Parts of Rajasthan and Delhi also witnessed widespread damage," they said.

The statement said Himachal Pradesh has suffered huge losses including the death of more than 320 people, and widespread devastation of public infrastructure, land and houses, livestock, fruit trees, standing crops, vehicles and cow sheds.

"Apple orchards in Shimla and Kullu were ruined, with officials estimating the damage to almost 25,000 acres of horticultural land. Uttarakhand is also reeling under flash floods and landslides in which many are reported missing," the CPI(M) said.

The Left party said the Central government led by the BJP has failed in dealing with this huge disaster.

"CPI(M) demands that it be declared a national calamity. Relief and rehabilitation measures must be undertaken on a war-footing," the statement said.

The CPI(M) added that its teams are active in all the affected states, providing relief to the people impacted. It called upon all its cadres to join in the relief effort in respective states. The party has given a call to collect funds to provide relief to the affected people. PTI AO RUK RUK