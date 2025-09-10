CPI(M) expresses 'deep anguish' over loss of lives in Nepal protests

New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) The CPI(M) on Wednesday expressed "deep anguish" over the loss of lives during protests in Nepal, adding that care must be taken to safeguard the democratic and secular values enshrined in the Constitution, which was achieved through a long and hard-fought struggle against monarchy.

In a statement issued here, the CPI(M) said with the ouster of the K P Sharma Oli government, efforts to restore peace and normalcy must be pursued with seriousness, and also condemned the killing of Rajyalakshmi Chitrakar, the wife of former prime minister Jhalanath Khanal.

"The Communist Party of India (Marxist) expresses its deep anguish over the loss of 20 precious young lives during the GenZ protests in Nepal. These protests reflect the widespread anger stemming from the growing grievances of the people, particularly the youth, against the repeated failures of successive governments to resolve their genuine problems and meet their aspirations," the CPI(M) said.

It said rampant corruption among the ruling circles, mounting unemployment and lack of job opportunities for the predominantly young population are among the major causes behind the GenZ protests, which erupted following the ban on social media platforms.

"With the ouster of the K P Oli government, efforts to restore peace and normalcy must be pursued with seriousness. This is all the more essential in light of the mob violence directed against leading political functionaries. Particularly condemnable is the killing of Rajyalakshmi Chitrakar, the wife of former Prime Minister Jhalanath Khanal," it said.

The Left party said the grievances of the youth of Nepal need to be heard immediately and effective steps must be taken to address them.

"At the same time, care must be taken to safeguard the democratic and secular values enshrined in the Constitution, which was achieved through a long and hard-fought struggle against monarchy," they said.

"The youth and democratic forces in Nepal should remain vigilant to ensure that the situation is not exploited by royalists and other reactionary forces. The outcome of these mass protests must be a democratic renewal, not a relapse into feudal authoritarian rule," CPI(M) added.

The Nepal Army on Wednesday imposed nationwide restrictive orders followed by a curfew to quell possible violence under the guise of protest, a day after deadly anti-government demonstrations forced Oli's resignation, leaving key buildings in flames and the nation on edge. PTI AO AO KSS KSS