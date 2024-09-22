CPI(M) expresses displeasure over Left MLA Anvar's allegations against party, govt

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 22 (PTI) Kerala's ruling CPI(M) expressed displeasure on Sunday over Left independent MLA P V Anvar continuously raising allegations against the party and government through the media, stating that these have become weapons for the party's enemies, and urged him to withdraw from such actions.

A day after Anvar refused to relent and intensified his attacks even following Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's response to his allegations, the CPI(M) state secretariat said that it cannot agree with the stance taken by the Nilambur MLA.

The CPI(M) said that Anvar, who has been functioning as an independent MLA of the Left Democratic Front in the Assembly and in the Nilambur constituency, has submitted written allegations related to certain issues to the Chief Minister, with a copy also given to the party's state secretary.

The statement noted that the matters mentioned in the complaint are under investigation by the government and are also issues that the party needs to examine in its consideration.

"Amidst these facts, he has been continuously making allegations against the government and the party through the media. The party cannot agree with this stance of Anvar. The positions he has taken have become weapons for the party's enemies to attack both the government and the party," the CPI(M) stated.

The party urged Anvar, who is a member of the CPI(M) parliamentary party, to "reconsider such positions and withdraw from the approach of weakening it." Anvar has not yet reacted to the latest developments.

On Saturday, Anvar, after Vijayan defended his political secretary, had claimed that the Chief Minister was misled by Sasi on various administrative matters including gold smuggling.

The MLA had expressed suspicion that Sasi was taking bribes from gold smugglers.

Earlier on Saturday, Vijayan had said that Sasi is a CPI(M) state committee member and is carrying out exemplary work as his political secretary as per the party's directive.

During the press meet held in the evening, Anvar, who has levelled serious allegations against the ADGP of Law and Order, said that he will continue his fight against the miscreant elements within the police force.

Vijayan had also expressed his displeasure at Anvar for raising the allegations in public, stating that the Left-backed MLA should have approached the party or the Chief Minister before going to the media.

Meanwhile, the Congress on Sunday intensified its attack against the CPI(M) and the Chief Minister on the issue.

"A ruling party MLA has been holding press conferences continuously against the Chief Minister. It may be that they are not taking action out of fear," alleged V D Satheesan, the Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly. PTI TGB TGB ROH