CPI(M) expresses grief over death of veteran communist leader, freedom fighter N Sankaraiah

New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) The CPI(M) expressed grief on Wednesday over the death of freedom fighter and veteran Marxist N Sankaraiah, one of the oldest communist leaders in the country. Sankaraiah was 102 years old.

In a statement, the politburo of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) said Sankaraiah joined the freedom struggle when he was a student of the American College in Madurai in Tamil Nadu. He was arrested just before his final examinations and thus, could not get his degree. Altogether, Sankaraiah spent eight years in jail till the eve of independence.

He joined the Communist Party in 1940 and became one of the key organisers of the undivided party in Tamil Nadu.

Sankaraiah was one of the 32 National Council members who walked out of the party to form the CPI(M) subsequently. He made a major contribution to building the communist movement in Tamil Nadu and served as the secretary of the party's state committee from 1995 to 2002.

Sankaraiah was elected thrice to the Tamil Nadu Assembly in 1967, 1977 and 1980. He was the leader of the CPI(M) group in the Assembly in 1977 and 1980.

Sankaraiah was also involved in the development of a farmers' movement and became the general secretary and president of the All India Kisan Sabha.

"Sankaraiah was a powerful speaker who could communicate communist politics and policies effectively amongst the people. He was a dedicated Marxist who was devoted to the party and set high standards of integrity and simplicity in public life," the CPI(M) said.

"In his death, the communist movement has lost a leader with the glorious record, but his legacy lives on. The politburo pays homage to his memory and conveys its heartfelt condolences to his two sons and family members," it added. PTI AO RC