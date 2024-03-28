CPI(M) files complaint over fake campaign against its party secretary

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 28 (PTI) The ruling CPI(M) on Thursday filed a complaint with the state police chief and the chief electoral officer over a fake campaign targeting its party secretary M V Govindan.

CPI(M) Kannur District Secretary in-charge T V Rajesh filed a complaint about a fake social media post by a handle 'Rasaq Padiyur', which uses a picture of Govindan and wrongly attributes to him a statement that CAA has to be implemented as it was passed by the Centre.

The CPI(M) alleged that the person who shared and spread the fake poster was an active Congress worker who is close to KPCC President and Congress candidate for Kannur Lok Sabha constituency K Sudhakaran.

"The post aims to create division among the voters and hatred against the Left party. This is against the Model Code of Conduct," Rajesh said in his complaint.

The CPI(M) said it is suspected that the poster was made with the knowledge of Sudhakaran, and sought action against it.

However, the Congress has not reacted to the incident yet.

The CPI(M) has been organising widespread protests against the CAA across the state, and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has been repeatedly making claims that the Congress did not speak up against the controversial citizenship law. PTI RRT RRT ANE