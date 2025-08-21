CPI(M) flays Centre over Constitution Amendment Bill, alleges move towards fascism

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 21 (PTI) Kerala state secretary M V Govindan on Thursday alleged that the BJP-led government at the Centre was "taking a step towards fascist rule" by introducing the 130th Constitution Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha.

Addressing reporters here, Govindan claimed the bill amounted to a complete rejection of democratic values and was aimed at "targeting political opponents." “With this bill, any political opponent can be jailed on false charges for a month, leading to disqualification from his or her post. Such a move is unprecedented in the country’s democratic set-up,” he claimed.

He alleged that the Centre had consistently tried to use investigating agencies like the Enforcement Directorate, Income Tax Department and the CBI "to harass leaders" of opposition parties.

Govindan also condemned the BJP’s actions against senior journalists Siddharth Varadarajan and Karan Thapar, terming them "a violation of press freedom." “They are being targeted for not endorsing the BJP’s version on crucial issues,” he claimed.

On the resignation of state Youth Congress president Rahul Mamkoottathil, following allegations of harassment raised by a young actor, Govindan said the Congress must take a stand.

"The Congress should decide whether he should continue as MLA. The complainant has also alleged that Opposition Leader V D Satheesan failed to respond to her complaint when it was raised earlier," he added.

Referring to the leakage of a letter sent to the CPI(M) polit bureau by a Chennai-based businessman containing allegations against party leaders and an NRI associate, Govindan dismissed the charges. “All the allegations are absurd. I have nothing more to say on this,” he said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday introduced three Bills in Lok Sabha for the removal of the prime minister, chief ministers and ministers arrested on serious criminal charges for 30 days, drawing fierce protests from the Opposition.

The three Bills are the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill 2025; the Constitution (One Hundred And Thirtieth Amendment) Bill 2025; and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill 2025. PTI MVG MVG SSK