CPI(M) following RSS-style 'divisive politics' for votes: VD Satheesan

Kochi, Jan 19 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly V D Satheesan on Monday alleged that the ruling CPI(M) was following the RSS’s path of "divisive politics" to gain votes.

Satheesan was responding to allegations by the CPI(M) and its leaders that the Congress and he were indulging in minority appeasement.

“The CPI(M) is travelling on the same path as the RSS—dividing people to gain votes. The Chief Minister is supporting this,” he alleged.

He said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan supported the statement made by CPI(M) leader A K Balan that communal riots would break out if the UDF comes to power, while remaining silent on a recent remark by Minister Saji Cherian, who allegedly referred to the religion of people elected to local bodies in Malappuram district panchayat and Kasaragod municipality.

“In the history of the Kerala Assembly, no member has made such a communal statement. He asked people to look at the religion of those who won elections,” Satheesan said, accusing Cherian.

He warned that the CPI(M)’s "divisive politics" would push Kerala into a dangerous situation and destroy the state’s core values.

“People who are waiting for a spark to trigger communal tension are being handed a burning torch,” he said.

According to him, both Vijayan and Satheesan would one day become memories, but Kerala would continue to exist.

“The CPI(M) is burning the foundations of that Kerala. This is an atrocity against the future of the state. Please do not commit such injustice to the coming generations,” he said.

He added that statements made by CPI(M) leaders were no different from those made by the RSS.

“They should realise where Kerala will end up if such statements continue,” he said.

Responding to allegations made against him by leaders of the NSS and the SNDP Yogam, Satheesan said he did not mind them and that his stand was firmly against communalism.

“I am ready to face any allegation for speaking against communalism. Even if I am defeated in this fight, it will be a brave demise,” he said.

He said he had met several community leaders, including NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair and SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan, on multiple occasions.

“During the last Assembly election, following the direction of Oommen Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala, I met Nair. What is wrong in that?” he asked.

He said he continued to meet both leaders even after becoming the Leader of Opposition.

“Votes are not in the hands of any individual; they are given by the people. Before elections, all candidates meet community leaders,” he said, adding that if such meetings were perceived as politically motivated, he was willing to stop them.

Satheesan further alleged that the CPI(M) had been receiving support from Jamaat-e-Islami for over 45 years and claimed that Vijayan had met the organisation’s Amir.

He termed as "baseless" the CPI(M)’s allegation that Jamaat-e-Islami would govern Kerala if the UDF comes to power.

“For 42 years, Jamaat-e-Islami was with the CPI(M). Was the organisation running the Home Department when the LDF was in power?” he asked.

Satheesan said he would not use offensive language against community leaders.

"But I will continue to speak out against communalism and those who propagate it. My stand is not based on political losses or gains. Even if it causes personal loss, I will not abandon it," he said.