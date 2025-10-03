CPI(M) functionary held for 'sexually harassing' minor in Kerala

Palakkad (Kerala), Oct 3 (PTI) A CPI(M) branch secretary from Pudunagaram in this district has been arrested and remanded in judicial custody for "sexually harassing" a class 10 girl, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on September 30 when the girl went to the shop of the accused, identified as N Shaji, police said.

He allegedly misbehaved with her, following which she and her parents lodged a complaint.

Based on the complaint, the Pudunagaram police registered an FIR on October 1 under relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Shaji was arrested the same day and produced before a court, which remanded him in judicial custody, they said.

Following the incident, the CPI(M) expelled Shaji from the party, sources said.