CPI(M) gave Rs 13000 crore debt burden to people: Tripura CM Manik Saha

Agartala, Apr 16 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday alleged the CPI(M)-led government in the state has given a debt burden of Rs 13,000 crore to the people of the state in the name of providing ‘golden days’ to them.

Before 2018, the Left Front chief minister Manik Sarkar and finance minister Bhanu Lal Saha used to say the people of the state living in a ‘golden era’, he said at an election rally in West Tripura’s Khayerpur.

“When the BJP formed government in 2018, the chief minister (Biplab Kumar Deb) and other ministers came across a hard reality - a debt burden of Rs 13,000 crore. Not gold, they left behind a huge debt burden,” he said.

The Narendra Modi government has provided Tripura with highways and railways in six years, Saha said.

"Now, as many as 17 express trains are available in the state. The days are not far when the state will get Vande Bharat train,” he said.

Saha urged the voters not to be misled by rumours and vote for the BJP-led coalition in the polls to two Parliamentary seats and a byelection to Ramanagar byelection. PTI PS NN