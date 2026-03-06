CPI(M) Gen Secy Baby dismisses Sudhakaran's rift as 'media misunderstanding'

Kochi, Mar 6 (PTI) CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby on Friday said that there were no problems between the party and its veteran leader G Sudhakaran and it was the media's "misunderstanding" that the latter was unhappy.

Baby, speaking to reporters here, said that Sudhakharan has expressed grievances on some issues and the party will address them.

The CPI(M) general secretary said that Sudhakaran will not do anything that will cause a problem for the party and asserted that the veteran leader will use his skills and experience to ensure the Left front's victory in the upcoming polls.

Baby said that he himself and the state leadership of the party were actively in touch with Sudhakaran and all his concerns have been heard.

During the day, the district leadership of the CPI(M) visited Sudhakaran at his home in Alappuzha following his recent decision not to renew his party membership.

He had also accused CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan of mocking him recently at a press conference when a query regarding his candidature had come up.

In a detailed Facebook post, Sudhakaran had expressed his displeasure with the Marxist party's state and district leadership over what he described as their "continued neglect".

Sudhakaran, once a strongman of the CPI(M) in Alappuzha district, also said he no longer wished to inconvenience the party leadership by remaining a member.

He has not been on good terms with the CPI(M) leadership for some time and has made headlines on several occasions for openly criticising some party leaders. PTI HMP ROH