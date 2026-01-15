CPI(M) gen secy carries out home visits in Kerala capital following party loss in civic polls

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 15 (PTI) CPI(M) workers led by party leaders, including general secretary M A Baby, on Thursday carried out house visits in parts of Kerala in the wake of the recent party loss in the civic polls and the upcoming assembly polls in the state.

Leading the initiative in the state capital, Baby told reporters that the local body polls outcome was the result of votes being bought for money by the RSS.

Baby claimed that the tactic of buying votes that was seen in north India "has been brought to Kerala and Thiruvananthapuram by the RSS".

He alleged that the Congress, Indian Union Muslim League and the UDF also carried out similar activities in parts of the state.

The Marxist veteran said these aspects were revealed in the house visits that he carried out a day ago in Kollam city and in Thiruvananthapuram in the morning.

He said that the visits also revealed that while many people appreciated the Left rule and its welfare and development activities, many have been misled by the false propaganda through a parody song that the Communists stole the gold from the Lord Ayyappa shrine at Sabarimala.

"Such ideological problems have been revealed during these visits," Baby said.

Regarding former CPI(M) leader Aisha Potty's exit from the party and joining the Congress, Baby said that it showed her "lack of sincerity".

He said that her claims of being neglected and not being given adequate opportunities were incorrect as she was a party MLA thrice and a district panchayat president once.

"There are thousands of party workers and members who have not been given any positions or opportunities to contest in elections, but continue to stand with the CPI(M).

"Despite the positions and opportunities she got in the party, she decided to leave. It shows her lack of sincerity," he said.

The CPI(M) general secretary also said that the Congress and the UDF lack the wherewithal to win the assembly polls on their own and that is why they are trying to invite Left Front parties, like the Kerala Congress(M), to their fold.

"They have realised they cannot win the assembly elections on their own. That is the unfortunate situation the Congress and UDF are in," Baby contended. PTI HMP KH