CPI(M) general secretary writes to PM, demands judicial enquiry into Haryana IPS officer's 'suicide'

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) CPI(M) General Secretary M A Baby has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding a judicial enquiry into the circumstances leading to the mysterious death of IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, who was posted in Haryana.

He also urged the Centre to immediately suspend all officers named by the late IPS officer in his 'final note' till the probe is completed. Kumar, 52, allegedly shot himself dead on October 7. In an eight-page 'final note' left behind, he accused Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapur, who has now been sent on leave, Rohtak Superintendent of Police Narendra Bijarniya and six other officers of "blatant caste-based discrimination, targeted mental harassment, public humiliation and atrocities".

Baby led a party delegation that visited the bereaved family in Chandigarh on Tuesday.

CPI(M) Politburo member BV Raghavulu, Secretary of the party's Haryana State Committee Prem Chand, its former secretary Inderjit Singh and Punjab State Committee member R L Moudgil were part of the delegation.

"This incident has sent shockwaves across the country and has raised grave questions about the working conditions, accountability, and protection mechanisms available to officers belonging to marginalised communities within the police service," Baby said. He mentioned Rohit Vemula, a research scholar at the University of Hyderabad in India, who died by suicide on January 17, 2016, sparking widespread outrage and protests across the country.

"It is particularly distressing that Puran Kumar, a Dalit officer of exemplary service record, felt compelled to take such an extreme step.

"The suicide of Rohith Vemula, a Dalit student at the University of Hyderabad, and similar cases of Dalit students and officers driven to end their lives due to unbearable caste discrimination and institutional harassment, highlight the deep-rooted systemic oppression that continues to plague our institutions," Baby said.

He said the testimonies of Kumar's family make it clear that the matter deserves an independent and transparent enquiry to uncover the truth and ensure justice.

"In light of these circumstances, we demand that the Government immediately constitute a judicial enquiry headed by a judge of the Supreme Court to probe the circumstances leading to Puran Kumar's death, the allegations of caste-based harassment and any lapses in institutional support," he said in the letter to the prime minister.

"Further, we urge that all officials named by the late officer be immediately placed under suspension pending the outcome of the judicial enquiry. This is essential to ensure that they do not influence or compromise the investigation in any manner," the CPI(M) leader added. PTI AO AO NSD NSD