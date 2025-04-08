CPI(M) General Secy urges INDIA Bloc to unite against BJP’s 'neo-fascist' policies

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 8 (PTI) CPI(M) General Secretary M A Baby on Tuesday urged the partners of the INDIA alliance to remain united and fulfil their collective responsibility of "defeating" the BJP-led union government and checking its 'neo-fascist' policies.

He emphasised that the Congress has a significant role to play in the fight against the BJP and the Sangh Parivar.

The CPI(M) and other Left parties, he said, would make no compromises in this effort and would do their best to strengthen and rejuvenate the political alliance to achieve this objective.

Recalling the CPI(M)'s contribution to the formation of the INDIA bloc, Baby noted that former General Secretary Sitaram Yechury had played a key role in its inception.

He was speaking at a ‘Meet the Press’ programme.

"To counter the BJP government at the Centre and its neo-fascist policies, all parties in the INDIA bloc—big and small—must stand united and shoulder their responsibilities," he said.

Asked about the CPI(M)’s cooperation with the Congress, Baby reiterated that the Congress has a pivotal role in the national-level fight against the BJP and Sangh Parivar.

"The foremost priority in Indian politics today is to remove the BJP-led Union government, which has adopted anti-social stances, and detox society from the communal poison it has injected," he claimed.

While acknowledging that the CPI(M) might criticise the All India Congress Committee (AICC), Baby said it is also clear that defeating the BJP is only possible through a united front that includes the Congress.

"There’s no point in the CPI(M) passing resolutions saying we’ll defeat the BJP alone. Politics demands objective analysis and smart use of relationships and influence networks to build effective agitational strategies,” he added.

He stressed that the Congress must realise its historical responsibility to "resist the BJP and neo-fascist forces". However, he expressed doubt over whether the party has come to this realisation.

The Congress’s adherence to pro-monopolistic economic policies, he said, had alienated it from the people—one of the reasons for its decline.

He urged Congress leaders to reject these policies and reconnect with the public.

"Although we criticise the Congress, we are fully aware of the critical role it must play in the fight against the BJP and communalism," he said.

Baby also said the CPI(M) would cooperate with INDIA bloc partners wherever it is “practically possible.” Like the CPI(M), parties such as the Trinamool Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) face practical challenges in coordinating with the Congress in their respective states, he pointed out.

Referring to the Supreme Court verdict against Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, Baby said several governors were acting like puppets of the Centre, protecting the interests of the Sangh Parivar.

He said the judiciary must uphold constitutional values and called the recent Supreme Court verdict a significant step in that direction.

In Kerala, Baby noted, association with the BJP was once seen as "disgraceful"—but this attitude is now changing.

"Those who once supported the BJP covertly are now openly cooperating with them," he said, attributing the shift to a growing tendency to align with the party in power at the Centre.

Speaking about the film 'L2: Empuraan', he said the movie had received clearance from the censor board—which, he alleged, included "RSS sympathisers".

Despite legal permission to screen the film, the RSS had launched a campaign against it, using unofficial threats and pressure tactics, he alleged. PTI LGK SSK ROH