CPI(M) has deviated from Left ideology, adopted extreme right-wing stand, claims LoP Satheesan

Kannur (Kerala), Feb 9 (PTI) Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, V D Satheesan, on Monday, accused the ruling CPI(M) of deviating from Left ideology and adopting an extreme right-wing stand.

Addressing reporters here, Satheesan drew parallels between the Marxist party and the BJP, alleging that the CPI(M) was "attempting to create divisions in society similar to the right-wing party." The CPI(M) in Kerala is moving along the same path as the Sangh Parivar, he alleged.

Launching a sharp attack on the Left party, Satheesan claimed that the CPI(M) had adopted an opportunistic approach, experimenting with both minority and majority appeasement depending on political circumstances.

"During the last parliamentary elections, they indulged in minority appeasement. Thereafter, they tried to appease the majority. After the local body elections, they are now confused about whom to appease," he alleged.

Satheesan claimed that even Left sympathisers were aware of the CPI(M)’s changed political stance.

"The Communist Party has deviated from Left ideology and has adopted an extreme right-wing position. Both the CPI(M) and the Left government have now taken an extreme right-wing stand," he alleged.

Taking a dig at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Satheesan alleged that the Left veteran would sign wherever Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah directed him to. PTI LGK SSK