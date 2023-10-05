CPI(M) holds agitation demanding early conclusion of corruption cases in Bengal being probed by ED, CBI

Kolkata, Oct 5 (PTI) The CPI(M) on Thursday held an agitation in front of the CBI and ED offices at the CGO complex in Salt Lake here demanding that the central agencies conclude at the earliest investigation in various corruption cases which they are probing in West Bengal.

Speaking at the programme, CPI(M) West Bengal secretary Mohd Salim demanded that the central agencies conduct the investigation impartially and without any political prejudice.

The agitation demanded that the investigations into the corruption cases be concluded at the earliest.

The agencies are investigating alleged school jobs scam and municipal appointments case among others. PTI AMR RG