CPI(M) holds protests against alleged ration distribution scam

Kolkata, Oct 30 (PTI) The CPI(M) on Monday held protests against the alleged ration distribution scam in West Bengal and demanded that all persons involved in the irregularities be brought to book.

Forest minister Jyotipriyo Mallick, who held the Food and Supplies portfolio from 2011 to 2021, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) last week in connection with its investigation into the alleged scam.

"Everyone involved in the scam must be brought to book as it cannot be that only one person could be in it," CPI(M) state secretary Mohd Salim said addressing a protest meeting in front of 'Khadya Bhavan' here, the headquarters of the state's Food and Supplies department.

A large number of CPI(M) supporters joined the protest in front of the Food department office gates.

Salim said that it is unpardonable that people were provided low-quality food grains while at the same time, there were alleged irregularities in the real number of ration card holders in the state. PTI AMR RG