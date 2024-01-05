CPI(M) in Kerala attacks PM Modi over his 'gold smuggling' remarks

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 5 (PTI) The ruling CPI(M) in Kerala on Friday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi who, during a BJP event at Thrissur a few days ago, raked up the 2020 controversial case of gold smuggling.

CPI(M) State Secretary M V Govindan in a press meet here said the prime minister was ignoring the failure of the central agencies in properly investigating the gold smuggling case.

LDF Convenor E P Jayarajan also blamed the central investigating agencies and said that when the probe in that case led to BJP-affiliated persons, the investigation suddenly ended.

While addressing a gathering of women in Thrissur on January 3, Modi had commented that "everyone knows whose office had indulged in gold smuggling".

The case relates to the seizure of 30 kg of gold on July 5, 2020 from a diplomatic bag in air cargo of Trivandrum International Airport by the Customs (Preventive) Commissionerate, Kochi. The consignment was found in a bag from the UAE, marked as diplomatic baggage, which is exempted from inspection in accordance with the Vienna Convention.

Vijayan's then Principal Secretary M Sivasankar was arrested in connection with the case.

Govindan said gold smuggling takes place through various airports across the country which are under the direct control of the central government and its agencies.

"The central agencies are supposed to investigate the gold smuggling case. It was not the Left government which probed the case. The whole state knows this. But ignoring this, he (Modi) came here and used some line about some office being behind the gold smuggling," Govindan said.

He said such "fake narratives" were used earlier also but people had rejected it.

Jayarajan said the prime accused joined the BJP camp "after the probe reached BJP-RSS-affiliated people".

"The BJP is now protecting the prime accused, (they) gave her job and now they are accusing us," Jayarajan said.

Senior CPI(M) leader A K Balan said three investigating agencies probed for over a year and filed the charge sheet but there was nothing as alleged by the prime minister.

Govindan also attacked the prime minister -- who in his Thrissur speech spoke about the Centre's pro-women measures -- and said Modi, who was silent when women were brutally raped in Manipur and other parts of the country, came to Thrissur and spoke about women empowerment.

"Modi, who reached Thrissur as a BJP leader to take part in the saffron party's women's convention, failed to mention Kudumbashree, one of the most important and largest women empowerment movements in the country," Govindan said.

He said the BJP and the Sangh Parivar protected those who were behind the Kathua and Hathras rape and murder cases.

"In the Bilkis Bano case, the convicts were given early release by the government itself and were welcomed with garlands," Govindan pointed out. PTI RRT RRT ANE