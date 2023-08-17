CPI(M) intensifies attack on Cong MLA Kuzhalnadan who questioned CM's daughter's financial dealings

Kochi, Aug 17 (PTI) The ruling CPI(M) in Kerala on Thursday reiterated its accusations of money laundering and disproportionate assets against Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan and demanded a comprehensive probe into the finances of the legislator and his law firms.

Advertisment

The Left party intensified its attack on the Congress legislator a day after he denied its allegations and laid himself open to any investigation.

The accusations against him come in the wake of him dragging Public Works Minister P A Mohamed Riyas into a row over some financial transactions by his wife T Veena -- who is the daughter of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan -- asking why he had not disclosed its details in his election affidavit if the dealings were transparent and legal.

CPI(M) Ernakulam District secretary C N Mohanan, who had on Tuesday first levelled the allegations against the Congress MLA from Muvattupuzha, today repeated his accusations at a press conference held here.

Advertisment

Referring to the explanations given by Kuzhalnadan a day ago and his affidavit presented before the Election Commission, Mohanan contended that the Congress legislator's declared assets were not in proportion to his known sources of income as revealed in the documents.

The CPI(M) leader also alleged that the Congress MLA bought land in Chinnakanal area of Idukki district to build a resort claiming that he was a resident of that area and did not have any other residence in the state of Kerala.

But Kuzhalnadan owns several other properties, including a flat, in the state, he claimed.

Advertisment

Besides that, Mohanan contended that the Congress MLA was not running a guest house in Chinnakanal, rather it was a resort which was not permitted there under the law.

Kuzhalnadan, on Wednesday, while denying the allegations of money laundering and stamp duty evasion against him had said he was ready to face a probe by any agency or even the Left party.

He had also said that he was willing to disclose all his financial documents, including those of his law firm, for investigation.

Advertisment

While laying himself open to any probe, Kuzhalnadan had shot back at the ruling CPI(M) asking whether it, in turn, was ready to subject Veena and her company to investigation.

A controversy had erupted in Kerala recently over some financial transactions between a private minerals company and CM Vijayan's daughter T Veena and her IT firm.

Evidence has also cropped up that showed that the company had dealings with top leaders of both the ruling CPI(M) as well as the opposition Congress-led UDF.

The issue came to the fore after a Malayalam daily recently reported that Cochin Minerals And Rutile Ltd paid a total of Rs 1.72 crore to the CM's daughter between 2017 and 2020.

The news report, citing the recent ruling of an Interim Board for Settlement, said that the Kochi-based company previously had an agreement with Veena's IT firm for consultancy and software support services.

Despite the fact that no service was rendered by her firm, the amount was paid on a monthly basis "due to her relationship with a prominent person", the report said, citing the deposition of the minerals company authorities before the Income Tax Department. PTI HMP HMP ANE