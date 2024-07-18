CPI(M) John Brittas writes to Railways Minister against bifurcation of Palakkad railway division

New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) CPI(M) MP John Brittas on Thursday wrote to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, expressing concern over the reported plan to bifurcate the Palakkad Railway Division to create a new Mangalore Division.

In his letter, Brittas, the Rajya Sabha MP from Kerala, said the move will adversely impact the state's railway infrastructure and the broader socio-economic framework.

"The proposal to carve out a new Mangalore Division from the existing Palakkad Division appears to be a part of a larger conspiracy against Kerala, a move that is neither justified by economic rationale nor by administrative necessity," Brittas said.

He emphasised that the Palakkad Division is a critical component of the Southern Railway network, known for its outstanding performance in passenger traffic and revenue generation. He said the proposed bifurcation lacks both economic rationale and administrative necessity.

He also pointed out the contradiction between this proposal and the Southern Railway's press statement from May 2024, which denied any plans to alter the Palakkad Division.

"The people of Kerala have always extended their wholehearted support to the Indian Railways, yet their legitimate aspirations and needs have been overlooked," he said.

Brittas urged the minister to give urgent directions to the authorities concerned to reconsider and desist from the plan, and instead focus on addressing the developmental needs of Kerala’s railway infrastructure.

"I earnestly urge your good self to give urgent directions to the authorities concerned to reconsider and desist from the so-called plan to create a new Mangalore Division by bifurcating the Palakkad Division.

"Instead, I appeal to your esteemed office to focus on addressing the long-standing developmental needs of Kerala's railway infrastructure," he said. PTI AO RHL