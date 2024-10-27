CPI(M-L) Liberation threatens Bihar bandh over smart electricity meters

Patna, Oct 27 (PTI) The opposition CPI(M-L) Liberation on Sunday threatened to call a 'Bihar bandh' if the Nitish Kumar-led government did not stop the installation of smart prepaid electricity meters, which they claimed have increased power bills.

In a resolution passed at the 'Badlo Bihar Nayay Sammelan' here, the party sought an immediate rollback of the initiative, claiming that it has created "tremendous anger" among the public.

"Installation of smart prepaid electricity meters is an attempt by the government to extort money from the poor. This exercise is totally unjustified and it has led to tremendous public anger. It's an anti-people and anti-poor scheme. Electricity bills have surged several folds, causing heavy financial strain on consumers," the resolution claimed.

"We will not allow this to happen. If it is not rolled back within a month, the party will call a Bihar Bandh," it added.

The CPI(M-L) Liberation, which is a part of the INDIA bloc, also came down heavily on the 'Hindu Swabhiman Yatra' of Union Minister Giriraj Singh, calling it a "hate campaign".

"The yatra the Union minister launched was against the spirit of the Indian Constitution. We must fight the fascist forces to protect our Constitution and the secular-democratic fabric of our nation. The Union minister openly distributed 'tridents' among the people," it said.

The CPI(M-L) Liberation also urged the people to vote for the INDIA bloc candidates in the by-elections to the four assembly segments -- Ramgarh, Tarari, Belaganj, and Imamganj, where polling will be held on November 13.

Addressing a rally as part of the programme, the party's general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya said, "The NDA government at the Centre as well as in Bihar are arrogant... They are least bothered about the welfare of the public." He termed the ongoing land survey in the state as an attempt to evict the poor from their land and urged the government to immediately halt the exercise.

"The next time when the government will plan to launch it, it will have to first give guarantee to the poor that they would be provided land after completion of the exercise," he said.

The state government is undertaking a special land survey to update land records in the state. The last survey was done in 1911.

The government said the main aim of conducting the survey was to reduce cases of land disputes.

Among the leaders present at the rally were Lok Sabha MPs Sudama Prasad and Raja Ram Singh, and MLA Sandeep Saurav. PTI PKD SOM