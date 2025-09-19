CPI(M) leader alleges LoP Satheesan aware of cyber attacks against her, Cong denies its role

Kochi, Sep 19 (PTI) CPI(M) leader K J Shine on Friday alleged that the social media attacks targeting her and Vypin MLA K N Unnikrishnan had been carried out with the knowledge of the Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, V D Satheesan.

Satheesan, a senior Congress leader, denied the allegations.

There were social media defamatory posts that surfaced recently featuring both left leaders.

Speaking to reporters at her residence in North Paravoor, Shine alleged that the cyberattack originated from a person named CK Gopalakrishnan, who handles the Congress’s social media platform.

The CPI(M) leader accused Satheesan, also the MLA from North Paravoor, of being aware of the alleged campaign.

"I am confident it would not have happened without his knowledge. Otherwise, he would have stopped it," she said.

Shine said she had submitted complaints to the Chief Minister, the Director General of Police, and the Women’s Commission.

"I was contacted by the Superintendent of Police’s office. I have given all the evidence to the police, and the investigation has started,” she said.

On those responsible for the cyberattack, she alleged, “No doubt it is from right-wing politics (a reference to Congress-led UDF). They are individuals who were caught engaging in such acts. There are good and bad people everywhere, but a corrective measure is not taking place in Congress.” Her husband Dinus alleged that the campaign reflected an erosion of moral standards.

“Such activities are led by the Congress leadership in North Paravoor. It shows that they would resort to any cheap tricks. Nothing has happened as alleged on social media,” he said.

Shine also claimed that during a recent public event, a Congress councillor known to her had hinted that a “bomb” was coming against her. “Now I realise what that leader meant,” she added.

Meanwhile, MLA K N Unnikrishnan, in a press release on Thursday, said he would fight the allegations legally and politically.

He said the fake Facebook post was created with vested political interests aimed at ending his political career.

Speaking to reporters in Thiruvanthapuram, Satheesan denied any involvement in the recent social media campaign targeting Shine and Vypeen MLA Unnikrishnan, questioning why his name was being dragged into the issue.

“Why am I being involved when such incidents are reported? What did I do?” Satheesan asked.

He said the CPI(M) should first probe how the allegation originated. “The allegation will be in Congress social media handles. There was no decency from CPI(M) when such allegations were circulated against the Congress in the last one month,” he alleged.

Satheesan also referred to the statement of Unnikrishnan, claiming it revealed how the matter came to light. “It is there between the lines. He himself said it is not a planned attack by the Congress but one aimed at targeting him. So, let CPI(M) enquire into the origin of the allegation,” the LoP said.

Ernakulam District Congress Committee (DCC) president Muhammad Shiyas also denied any role of the Congress in the social media campaign against Shine and MLA Unnikrishnan.

“I received information about the incident 14 days ago. But I did not make any allegation till now as there was no evidence. Congress doesn’t have a culture of targeting women,” Shiyas said.

He alleged that it was CPI(M) that had a history of floating fake allegations. The Left party, he said, was relentlessly attacking Congress leaders through social media platforms with fabricated charges.

"CPI(M)'s own people are writing against their leaders. If these leaders feel hurt, let them also experience it. Everyone has a family," Shiyas added.